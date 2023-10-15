Landers, Jerry

LANDERS, Jr., Jerry



Austin



Jerry Austin Landers, Jr., 64, of Mableton, passed into the arms of his Jesus on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Jerry was born April 24, 1959, in Atlanta, to the late Jerry Austin Landers, Sr. and Beverly Vining Landers. He graduated from South Cobb High School, the University of Georgia (B.A. 1981), and Emory University School of Law (JD, 1984). Jerry began his legal career at UGA serving on the Student Judiciary as a main and resident justice. Upon graduation, he began practicing in Marietta, GA. as a trial lawyer, a Probate and Estate attorney, and a certified Mediator. He served as a past president and board member of the International Amusement and Leisure Defense Association.



Jerry loved his Savior and teaching, preaching, and sharing the Word of God. Raised Baptist, Jerry joined Northside UMC after his marriage. He faithfully served Northside all of his adult life in numerous leadership positions. He was a frequent Bible study teacher, a certified Lay Speaker, and the first Worship Leader of the Contemporary Worship Service. He loved music and sang in both Traditional and Contemporary Worship choirs and was an active member of the NUMC Drama Ministry. Jerry served Whitefield Academy as both the football and the basketball announcer, continuing with basketball through 2023. He was recognized for his service as "The Voice of the Wolfpack." Those who knew Jerry remember his integrity, his wit, and his love for God and for others.



Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Anne; his daughters, Margaret Graton (Jason), and Morgan Landers; his brother, Dr. Bill Landers (Teresa); his sister, Leslie Pair; his brothers-in-law, Dave Jollay (Cindy), and Tom Jollay (Kathy); and eight nieces and nephews. A brother-in-law, Rex Pair, preceded him in death. Celebration of Life services will be Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Northside UMC, 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Jerry Landers to the Music Ministry of Northside UMC. A private family burial is planned.



