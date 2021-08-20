LANDAU, Gary Scott



Age 66, of Marietta passed away on August 8, 2021.



Gary Landau was born on May 23, 1955 to Teddy and Paula Landau in Brooklyn. He grew up in New Jersey and after graduating from high school he attended the University of Hartford where he studied electronics. Gary was a self made man with a big warm heart who could fix anything and never hesitated to help anyone in need with anything. In 1982 he married his life long partner, Ronni, with whom he had two children, Joshua and Michael. He moved to Atlanta to work for a friend fixing electronics in 1992. Gary was one of the first to join Temple Kol Emeth and quickly became a pillar in the community volunteering to do the lights and sound, organizing online services, videotaping 100's of Bar and Bat Mitzvahs and weddings as a team with his wife Ronni, attending torah study, singing in the choir, and being one of the most joyful actors in the purim spiel year after year. He was a teacher at the Connecticut school of Broadcasting in Lawrenceville. He was an essential part of Act 3 Productions supporting and filming countless recitals, plays, and performances, building sets, and even acting. He video taped and supported all of the performances for the Valerie Kennedy Vocal Studio, as well as countless middle and high school plays and performances all over Georgia. In addition, he supported and worked as a cinematographer for Pullen Playwright Films. He loved Music, particularly The Beatles, Bob Dylan, WABE Radio, and Vin Scelsa's Idiot's Delight. He loved film and was on the Jury for the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival for years. He was a member of the Roswell Photographic Society where he won many prizes for his photos. He was a ham radio enthusiast and a passionate collector of electronics. He was very interested in his genealogy and was always making new discoveries. He maintained his curious nature until the end and said often, "I still don't know what I want to be when I grow up." We will all feel the immense absence of his loving and unconditional support and kindness that he shared with everyone who had the good fortune to come across his path in life.



Gary Is survived by his wife, Ronni Landau; his two sons, Joshua and Michael Landau; his grandson, Peter Louis Landau; his mother, Paula Landau; his brother, Jeff Landau; and all of the extended family and ocean of friends that will keep him in their hearts forever.



A memorial service was held in his honor at Temple Kol Emeth on August 11, 2021.



The family requests contributions in Gary's memory be made to Temple Kol Emeth, WABE radio, The Jewish National Fund, and The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival.



