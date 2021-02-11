Land, William

LAND, III, William Raines "Bill"



William Raines Land III, 78, known to many as Bill, died peacefully in his Roswell home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, February 6, 2021.



Bill was born September 1, 1942 to the late Ruth and Bill Land of Hamlet, North Carolina. His senior quote summed up his loyal friendships he had with all those that grew up with him in Hamlet. "A quiet, unassuming friend, upon whom you can depend." His senior class voted him class officer, the best dressed, and of course, the sweetest. After graduating from Hamlet High School in 1960, Bill went to Wake Forest University and graduated in 1964 with a BBA.



Following graduation, he left Winston Salem, NC and moved to Atlanta, GA. He started his career with the printing company, Foote and Davies, later named American Signature. He stayed with the same company his whole career, which demonstrated his reliable work ethic, strong analytical, and critical thinking skills. He was a problem solver who had great strength with details and numbers.



Bill met his wife of 52 years, Wanda Leigh Vuncannon of Asheboro, NC, at a singles group at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. They married in 1969, and he was a committed, invested, and loyal husband. His three daughters were his pride and joy. He found inner peace making his daughters happy. He had such a big servant heart, always serving those around him. Bill was an involved, wonderful, and loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed, but his patience, kindness, and dependability will live on through his descendants.



Bill was a man of few but wise words. His good manners and natural elegance radiated his most gentle spirit. You knew he was always listening. He was observant and paid close attention to all those around him. Bill loved nature and the beauty of this world. He noticed all the details of God's creation and had many collections of rocks, leaves, and shells that he saved from his childhood. He had a passion for working in the yard and gardening. He knew every type of tree, plant, and flower. There was always a bird feeder or bird bath close by for him to watch the birds that brought him much happiness.



Bill enjoyed a simple life, and nothing was for his personal gain or ego. Always consistent and dependable. He truly believed that anything worth doing, is worth doing to the best of one's ability. He made sure to always be available to those in need. It brought him joy to be a helpful neighbor. He enjoyed making everything around him better. He served with humility and was deeply grounded. He was so modest when it came to his own needs and never wanted attention for his acts of kindness. We remain grateful and have been blessed with our time with Bill. He taught us what it means to be reliable, loyal, honest, and trustworthy.



During the last few years of his life, he never complained nor spoke a negative word about anyone or anything. Even though his body was declining from neurodegenerative disease, his mind remained strong, patient, and positive. We will all miss the sparkle in his beautiful baby blue eyes and his charming smile.



He is survived by his wife, Wanda Vuncannon Land, three daughters, Amanda Vinson (Bo) of Montgomery, AL, Kathryn Simms (Jay) of Atlanta, GA, and Becky Hansen (Ryan) of Roswell, GA; seven grandchildren, Victoria Leigh Simms, Olivia Kirkland Simms, John Landon Kirk Simms, Thomas Raines Vinson, Edward Brooks Vinson, Lane Elizabeth Hansen and Dean Christian Hansen. He is also survived by his brother Vance Sykes Land (Day) of Hamlet, NC, and nephew Bryan Land (Christy) of Rockingham, North Carolina.



Bill's brain and spinal cord have been donated to Emory Brain health and neurosciences for education and research.



Due to the pandemic, a service to celebrate Bill's life will be planned at a later date.



To help better understand and learn more about the many neurodegenerative diseases so many are challenged with, we ask for donations to be made to.



Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center,1762 Clifton Rd, NE Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30322



To Make a Gift by Phone



Goizueta ADRC development staff members would be delighted to discuss your giving options or take your gift over the phone. Please contact Courtney Harris, Director of Development II, Brain Health and Neurosciences, Office: 404.727.5282, Email: courtney.harris@emory.edu



