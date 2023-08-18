LANCE, Louvenia Rena



Mrs. Louvenia Rena Lance of Austell, GA, the wife of Mr. King Hezekiah Lance, entered into rest August 13, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11 AM, Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd. SW., Atlanta. Bishop Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Pastor. Interment Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 9:30 AM at Georgia National Cemetery with Military honors. Viewing today 12 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com





Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral