LAMINACK, James Larry



James Larry Laminack, age 75, was welcomed into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was welcomed Home by his mother, Margaret Erlene Venable Watson; father, James Hershel Laminack; sister, Karen Joan Griffis; brother, Terry Michael Laminack; among others. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Emma Sue Laminack; sister, Lisa Denise Goodson; daughter, Gina Carole Laminack Wilson; sons, Jimmy Ray Laminack, Nicholas Alan Laminack, Justin Frank Allen Johnson; as well as four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. We are full of sorrow for our loss, but rejoice in knowing he is with our Lord. In lieu of funeral services, we ask you remember him for the kind, loving, and mischievous man we all cherished. Until we meet in Heaven, your loving family will miss you dearly.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com