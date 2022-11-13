LAMBROS, Nick Correia



The angels are rejoicing, but the earthly world is grieving, the heavenly arrival of one awesome human being. Nick Correia Lambros passed on November 9, 2022 after suffering a tragic response to a medication he had recently taken. Nick was 24 years old. Nick was preceded in heaven by his Papou, Judge Nick George Lambros; his Yiayia, Anna Pappas Lambros (whom he met for the first time this week); and his beloved pal and college roommate, beta-fish Gerald.



Nick was the most liked and most lovable Lambros. He was quick-witted, happy, that person you wanted to be around, kind, sensitive, generous of heart and spirit. Nick loved to travel and was his mother's favorite travel partner. Nick loved music of all genres. Following in the footsteps of his professionally talented Yiayia, Anna P. Lambros, and Thea Georgia, Nick was a gifted violinist and violist, enjoying and appreciating classical music. He played beginning at age six in the Annunciation Orchestra, which his grandmother first founded around 1970. He also was first chair violinist in the Lakeside High School orchestra. But his range extended to the likes of Reba McEntire and Ween, being a frequent concert-goer to music festivals where he was so happy.



Nick had special voices in which he would speak at different times. He spoke to Zeus (the family dog) with one voice, Theo (his brother's dog) with another voice, Kitty (Oreo), the family cat (2002-2018), and had different personas that would crack you up when he spoke – such as the 50-something year old female New Yorker who smokes 2 packs a day; the British voice; and his Greek voice which appeared when traveling in Greece.



Nick loved his Greek heritage and loved to Greek dance, having been involved in his local church dance groups and competing regionally at Hellenic Dance Festivals. He also loved his Azorean Portuguese heritage and particularly loved traveling to New Bedford, MA. where his maternal grandparents and his mother were born, enjoying the foods, the harbor area, Fort Phoenix, and Mike's Lobstah roll and chowdah (when he used to be able to eat those). He felt a kindred connection to that whole area, which his mother and maternal grandfather share to the core.



Nick was his mother's favorite running partner, starting in Atlanta-area 5k road races as young as age 9. They eventually expanded into half marathons, running the New Bedford Half multiple times, the New York City Half Marathon, and the Key West Half Marathon (on his 15th birthday weekend) together. They were planning their return to the half marathon circuit in January, 2023 for Nick's 25th birthday, having booked the trip and sort of thinking about actually training, eventually.



Nick's compassion was evident in his desire, and actions, of volunteering to help others. A life-long member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Atlanta, Georgia, Nick was an Acolyte and volunteered at various functions and during the Atlanta Greek Festival. Nick was also very involved during his college years at Emory University with Camp Kesem, an organization which sponsors summer programs for children of cancer-diagnosed parents, helping give those children the support they need.



Nick was a 2016 graduate of Lakeside High School where he played lacrosse. Nick graduated from Emory University in May, 2020 with a Bachelors in Economics. Nick began law school at Georgia State University College of Law in August, 2021, following in his mother's footsteps (J.D.'92, GSU) his father's (J.D. '90, ALS), his Uncle's (J.D. '74, Emory) and his



Grandfather's (J.D. '53 Emory). Nick had planned to join his family's law practice and head up the "Hilton Head office".



Nick leaves behind to remember his infectious smile and personality, his parents, Susan (Daniels) and Michael George Lambros; his brother, Michael Frank Lambros; his sister, Georgea A. Lambros; grandparents, Richard F. and Georgette L. Daniels; Uncles and Aunts, Georgia (Andy) Ekonomou, Vangela (Russell) Cosby, Cheryl (David) Porter, David (Jennifer) Daniels; his Godparents, Frank (Kim) Daniels, Paul (Katie) Daniels, Matt (Jacquelyn) Daniels; numerous cousins, but notably those to whom he was closest – Lillianne and Anna – as well as the family he had come to know and love in Greece, spending time with them most recently in August. Nick had a multitude of friends who were brothers and sisters to him including Eleni, Michael A., Matt, Chris, Jamey, Anna, and so many more, the listing of which would fill a book.



We will miss our one-of-a-kind Nick, known to us through the years as our Chunky Monkey, Sugah-bugah, Nickle Pickle, Nick-i-poo, and Nickola.



"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Psalm 34:18.



Funeral arrangements are through A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033. Wake is Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM with traditional Greek Trisagion at 5:00 PM. Funeral Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30329, followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Cascade Road, Atlanta, and a traditional Greek meal and fellowship afterward at the Cathedral.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in Nick's memory to Camp Kesem at www.kesem.com



