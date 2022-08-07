LAMBOLEY, Beverly Ann "Bev"



Beverly Ann "Bev" Lamboley passed away at home on July 28, 2022, after a lengthy battle with glioblastoma. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Carl and Evelyn Doherty on August 14, 1940 and was preceded in death by her younger brother, Michael, in 2005. Surviving members of the family include Wesley, her loving husband of nearly 60 years, daughter Lisa and her husband Cary Irvin and son Joe and his wife Tara Lamboley, and four grandchildren Mariah and Sarah Irvin and Daniel and Kathryn Lamboley. Bev graduated from Fort Wayne Indiana South Side High School in 1958. She then began working at The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, and continued business classes at Indiana University. Bev and Wes were married in 1962 and moved to Columbus, Ohio. Bev was a stay-at-home mom until Lisa and Joe entered school, after which she began teaching at a local day care center. She was passionate about giving back to the community and became an avid supporter of the PTA, Girl Scouts and the local civic association. Bev was employed through a temp agency, where her broad knowledge of business practices led to many interesting jobs. She also enjoyed singing, using her angelic mezzo-soprano voice in the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and the North American Aviation choirs. Bev and Wes moved to Atlanta in 1985. She established their new home and life in Roswell and was able to renew her passion for gardening. She soon became president of the local garden club and helped others enjoy and understand landscaping and various types of shrubs, flowers and trees. Her efforts regularly won praise. Bev also enjoyed yoga immensely, and participated in classes on a weekly basis. Bev and Wes moved to England for his work in 1997. While there she made many long-lasting friendships and was able to experience London and many other parts of Europe during their 3-year stay. Bev was passionate about travel and exposure to different cultures and planned their adventures carefully. During retirement their world travels included Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia and Alaska. They also traveled and hiked extensively in the US and Canada using their camping van and legs! Bev suffered a stroke in 2016, which caused her to lose use of her right arm and much of her right leg. She fought valiantly to regain some of her lost function, and was able to resume a spirited life, in spite of now being left-handed! She credits much of her recovery to the thoughtful and encouraging care she received at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and the Rehabilitation Center. She was diagnosed with glioblastoma in early 2021 but was able to be cared for at home during her illness. Bev's personal characteristics will be remembered by those who knew her, including her sweet nature, her concern for others before herself, a smile that could light up a room, and never, ever speaking an unkind word about anyone. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 with a visitation at 1 PM in the Parlor at Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA 30075, where Bev was a long-standing member. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM in the Chapel following the visitation. She will be interred at a private ceremony at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Neuro Care in memory of Bev (wellstar.org/give; on the "Designation" dropdown select Neuro Care and then add Bev's name in the "Tribute" area).



