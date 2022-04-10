LAMBERT, William Edwin



William Edwin Lambert of Wedowee, Alabama, age 73, died peacefully on Thursday morning March 24, 2022. Bill or Billy, as he was known by friends and family, was born in Atlanta Georgia to the late Charles L. & Rebeca Hinson Lambert Morris on June 25, 1948. He graduated in 1967 from Brown High School in Atlanta where he played football and was a member of the R.O.T.C. He married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Kidd, on May 3,1969 at West End Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. He spent most of his professional life working for Cox Enterprises at the Atlanta Journal & Constitution. He began his 36-year career as a machinist in the Composing Room, and Production Foreman and Plant Manager for the Reach and Job Shop Operations.



Bill is survived by his wife, Vicki; son, John William Lambert and Anneka Beedles of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter, Paige Diane Lambert of Carrollton, Georgia; and grandson, Chase Burton of Atlanta, Georgia. He also leaves behind extended family including stepsister, Joyce M. Callahan and her children, Gary (Terri) Callahan, Tammy (Mark) Callahan Vernon and grandson, Jonathan Banks; sister-in-law, Judy (Lee) Watkins; nieces, Leslie (Chris) Shepherd, Jordan (Christian) Winters; great-nieces, Lauren Shepherd, Merrick Winters, Bryn Winters; great-nephew, Will Shepherd; as well as cousins and their families.



Bill loved the outdoors and enjoyed his time fishing and hunting. He often said that the time he spent in the woods or on the lake were when he felt closest to God. Next to his family, he was most proud of being a Master Mason and recently had been awarded his 50-year apron. He was a member of Flint Hill Masonic Lodge No 371 in Douglasville, Georgia, Sawyer Masonic Lodge No. 93 in Wedowee, Alabama, Douglasville Grand Council No. 37 R&SM, Douglasville Chapter 50 RAM, and Douglasville Commandery No. 40.



If you knew Bill you had no doubt that he loved God, his wife and children, his extended family, his friends, his country, and being a Mason. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need, never met a stranger and always had a story to tell.



In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes spread at his favorite hunting and vacations places.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.A



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Lambert family.



Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.

