Obituaries

Lambert, Sanequa

File photo
File photo
Oct 27, 2023

LAMBERT, Sanequa

Age 46, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 19, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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