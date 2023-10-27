LAMBERT, Sanequa
Age 46, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 19, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
LAMBERT, Sanequa
Age 46, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 19, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral