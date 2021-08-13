LAMB, Barbara C. "Bobbie"



Mrs. Barbara "Bobbie" C. Lamb, 94, of Lilburn and formerly Vinings died August 5, 2021 after a brief illness. A native of Brunswick, Georgia and a graduate of Glynn Academy High School and Shorter College, she was a lifelong educator, having taught at Shorter College, North Fulton High School, and Northside United Methodist Church School. She was also a member of Northside United Methodist Church. Mrs. Lamb was the daughter of Judge Colon Cogdell and Buena Cogdell of Brunswick. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Richard, and her son Richard M. Lamb Jr. Survivors include: children Mark Lamb (and wife Janice) of Lilburn and Laura Lamb of Acworth; 3 grandchildren; 2 great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 3 o'clock at Northside United Methodist Church with Reverend Bill Burch officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northside United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or a school project at DonorsChoose.org. H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Atlanta, GA.



