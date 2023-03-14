LAMAS (VACALIS), Despo



Despo Vacalis Lamas passed away on March 11, 2023. She was born on September 25, 1931, in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Girls' High and graduated from Henry Grady High School in 1949 with straight A's. Despo studied journalism at University of Georgia. When she graduated she worked as a human interest reporter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. On June 27, 1954, Despo married Alexander Lamas. She resigned from her job at the AJC to raise two sons, Mark and Jimmy.



Despo was predeceased by her parents, George Demetrios Vacalis and Helen Andriopoulis Vacalis; her husband, Alexander Charles Lamas; and her son, James Alexander Lamas.



Despo is survived by her son, Mark (Suzy); her daughter-in-law, Connie; her sister, Georgia Coclin; and her brother, James Vacalis (Helen) of Suffolk Virginia. She leaves three grandchildren, Alexander, Stefanos, and Caitlin, who affectionately referred to her as Yia-Yia D.



Services will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Annunciation. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, with services at 11:00 AM. Burial at Arlington Memoral Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral Benevolent Fund.



