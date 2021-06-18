LAMAR, Tyrone Franklin



Memorial Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10 AM, in our Cascade Chapel, Rev. Augustus Hall, Officiating, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Augusta, GA. Limited Seating. Services will be live streamed. Tyrone Franklin Lamar, "Ty", born May 3, 1957, in London, England, to the late Franklin Lamar and Doris Lamar Searles. The family later moved to the United States and made their home in Augusta, GA. Graduating from The Academy of Richmond County, Tyrone attended the University of Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He met the love of his life, Sylvia Denise Nabritt, marrying August 9, 1986. The couple moved to Atlanta where their two daughters, Tyra and Tracye, were born. He continued his education and completed post baccalaureate studies at Georgia State University and Georgia Institute of Technology, earning his Master of Science in Computer Science. Tyrone worked as a Software Engineer for several companies for thirty years. Most recently working as a Project Management Professional (PMP) instructor for the International Institute of Technology and Application, Marietta, GA. A man of deep faith, Tyrone started each day in prayer with a men's group. He was ordained as a Deacon at Kingdom City Church in Stone Mountain, GA and an active member of New City Church in Fairburn, GA, serving faithfully in whatever capacity needed. He was preceded in death by his father Franklin Lamar, stepfather Matthew Searles, maternal grandmother Jestina Dennis, fathers-in-law Rev. Sylvester Nabritt, Sr. and Rev. Raleigh B. Ragland. He leaves to mourn wife, Sylvia Nabritt Lamar, of Ellenwood, GA; daughters, Dr. Tyra Alyxndria Lamar, of Ellenwood, GA, and Tracye Elaine Griswell (John), of Stone Mountain, GA; granddaughter, Mariah Soleil Denise "BabyPop" Griswell, of Stone Mountain, GA; mother, Doris Lamar Searles, of Evans, GA; sisters, Bernice Lamar Crafton (Teddy), of Evans, GA, and Cynthia Lamar Cunningham (Clyde), of Norcross, GA; brother, Kenneth Albert Lamar (Glenda), of Augusta, GA; mother-in-law, Estella Nabritt Ragland, of Marietta, GA; a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close family friends.



