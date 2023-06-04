LAMAR, Jesse Wayne
Of Atlanta/ Louisville, KY/Ellenwood/Carrollton/Riverdale, GA; father of Shanna Lamar Key (Cory) and Nathaniel Lamar (Ally); brother of Janie Lamar Turnipseed and Peggy Lamar Smalls passed beyond our borders on May 31, 2023. Southern Cremation and Funerals, 431 SW Broad Street, Fairburn, GA 30213, 770.964.7833 is in charge of the remains.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Southern Cremations & Funerals - Fairburn
359 West Broad Street
Fairburn, GA
30213
Editors' Picks