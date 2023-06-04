X

Lamar, Jesse

Obituaries

LAMAR, Jesse Wayne

Of Atlanta/ Louisville, KY/Ellenwood/Carrollton/Riverdale, GA; father of Shanna Lamar Key (Cory) and Nathaniel Lamar (Ally); brother of Janie Lamar Turnipseed and Peggy Lamar Smalls passed beyond our borders on May 31, 2023. Southern Cremation and Funerals, 431 SW Broad Street, Fairburn, GA 30213, 770.964.7833 is in charge of the remains.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Southern Cremations & Funerals - Fairburn

359 West Broad Street

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.southerncremations.com/

Editors' Picks

Airport workers march to Delta headquarters, push for higher pay14h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mourners say farewell to ‘superstar’ Bre’Asia Powell, who was killed last week
14h ago

Hundreds help remember WSB’s Jovita Moore at inaugural 5K fundraiser
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Most United Methodists in Georgia plan to stay with the denomination
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Anderson, Steven
4h ago
Hough, Donovan
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
12h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top