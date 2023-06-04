LAMAR, Jesse Wayne



Of Atlanta/ Louisville, KY/Ellenwood/Carrollton/Riverdale, GA; father of Shanna Lamar Key (Cory) and Nathaniel Lamar (Ally); brother of Janie Lamar Turnipseed and Peggy Lamar Smalls passed beyond our borders on May 31, 2023. Southern Cremation and Funerals, 431 SW Broad Street, Fairburn, GA 30213, 770.964.7833 is in charge of the remains.



Funeral Home Information

Southern Cremations & Funerals - Fairburn

359 West Broad Street

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.southerncremations.com/