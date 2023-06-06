X

Lamar, Jesse

Obituaries

LAMAR, Jesse Wayne

Jesse Wayne Lamar, youngest son of Carlton and Alberta Lamar, passed beyond our borders on May 31, 2023, at Emory Hospital. Jesse, an Atlanta native, was born at Grady Memorial Hospital on May 7, 1954. He began his educational journey at Berean Academy kindergarten through 1st Grade and completed elementary and his grammar school journey at F.L. Stanton Elementary School and graduated in the Class of 1972 from H.M. Turner High School. While at Turner, Jesse was a member of the soccer team and was very active in the ROTC. Jesse was preceded in death by his loving parents; two older brothers, Hayward E. Lamar, Sr., and Carl R. Lamar; a special niece, Sheryl Lamar Pittman; and numerous other relatives.

Jesse served in the U.S. Army after marrying Helen Woods Lamar and being blessed with their beautiful daughter, Shanna Lamar Key (Cory). Many years later, after he and Helen separated, Jesse became the father of Nathaniel Lamar (Ally) with the late Phyllis Rucker.

Jesse leaves to morn his passing: daughter, Shanna Key (Cory); son, Nathaniel Lamar (Ally); sisters: Janie L. Turnipseed and Peggy L. Smalls; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, extended family and a host of friends.

The Homegoing Services for Jesse Wayne Lamar is Thursday, June 8, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Southern Cremation and Funerals, 431 SW Broad Street, Fairburn, GA 30213. Visitation is from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the same location. Jesse Wayne Lamar's final resting place is at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

