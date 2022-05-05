LAMAR, Florence Lavinia



Celebration of Life for the beautiful and wonderful mother, Ms. Florence Lavinia LaMar, will take place on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, 11 AM at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Atlanta, 815 Lynhurst Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30311. This service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/mtvernonatl/.



Public viewing will be held Friday, May 6th, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 7:30 PM at the Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA, 30311

