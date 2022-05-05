ajc logo
Lamar, Florence

LAMAR, Florence Lavinia

Celebration of Life for the beautiful and wonderful mother, Ms. Florence Lavinia LaMar, will take place on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, 11 AM at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Atlanta, 815 Lynhurst Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30311. This service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/mtvernonatl/.

Public viewing will be held Friday, May 6th, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 7:30 PM at the Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA, 30311

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

