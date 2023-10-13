Lamar, Charles

LAMAR, Sr., Charles
Age 78, of Mableton, GA, passed October 6, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 11AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
