LaHouse, Edmund

Edmund Joseph LaHouse, of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church where he served since 1989 as a Deacon, the fulfillment of a dream from childhood. He was born in Springfield, MA, on March 25, 1930. He served stateside in the USAF during the Korean War following which he began a 40-year career with Aetna Life and Casualty in Hartford, CT. While there he graduated from the University of Connecticut and he also met the love of his life, Mary Sessa, at a company picnic. Ed's warm-hearted nature overcame Mary's Italian father's reluctance to see his only daughter united with this French Irishman and Ed and Mary were married on November 24, 1951. Three children followed in 5 years, with a 4th coming seven years later in 1963. Ed and Mary celebrated 51 years of marriage before her death from cancer in 2002. In 2006, Ed married a widow and dear friend Sandra Ruhling Wetzel. Tragically, Sandra died suddenly in 2015. Since then, Dad never wanted to marry again; he said God had gifted him with two wonderful women and he did not want to ask for a third. Ed's career at Aetna advanced rapidly, resulting in moves with increasing responsibility to Los Angeles, San Antonio, Syracuse, and Atlanta where he retired from Aetna in 1991. Despite a busy life as a husband, father, and corporate executive, Ed also served his community as a town councilman in Enfield, CT and Los Alamitos, CA. Before and after retirement Ed continued in Roswell as a Deacon at St Thomas and as one of the founding Board members of the North Fulton Community Charities. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edmund J. LaHouse; mother, Mary Callahan LaHouse; wife, Mary J. (Sessa) LaHouse; and wife, Sandra Ruhling (Wetzel) LaHouse. He is survived by his sister, Joan Kaminsky; his children, Linda Howard (Terry), Edmund LaHouse, Jr. (Mary), Thomas LaHouse (Anita), Dr. William LaHouse (Lori); Sandy's children, Ann (Brad) and John (Lori); and grandchildren, Edmund III, Amanda, Deanna, Nick, Meghan, Chris, Erica, William, and Michael. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, June 27, from 6:00-8:00 PM in the chapel of Northside Chapel located at 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church located at 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, GA, 30004 on June 28 at 10:00 AM. Graveside service to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, located at 10993 Alpharetta Hwy. in Roswell at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Ed LaHouse to North Fulton Community Charities located at 11270 Elkins Rd., Roswell, GA 30076.



