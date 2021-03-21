LAGRAVINESE, Doris



Doris LaGravinese, formerly of Doraville, GA, passed away peacefully March 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by the only love of her life, Philip Anthony LaGravinese. She is survived by her children, Nancy and Bruce, grandchildren Philip, Stephen, Kaitlin and Bella, great-grandchildren Phin and Asher, and brother, Gordon Campbell.



Born in Jersey City, NJ, she spent 54 years in Doraville, GA, where she was a charter and active member of Northwoods Presbyterian Church, the Northcrest Garden Club, Designs for Living, and was instrumental in the construction of the Northcrest Swim and Tennis Club. She retired from New England Life in the late 1980s. Before moving to Athens in 2015 to be closer to family, she enjoyed her home, friends, church, and line dancing. Her friends and family remember her for her thoughtfulness, cards that she sent for every occasion, her long phone conversations, and her beautiful holiday tables.



Doris married Philip in 1955 in New York City. They moved to Atlanta in 1960 for his job with Crum and Forster. They enjoyed skiing and dancing, but mostly each other.



A celebration of her life will be held this summer on what would have been her 90th birthday.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cooley's Anemia Foundation at thalassemia.org.

