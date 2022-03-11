LADIPO, Alhaji "Jerry"



Alhaji Ganiyu "Jerry" Adegboyega Ladipo, 74, of Fairburn, GA, passed away on February 2, 2022.



Anyone who knew Jerry, knew that he never met a stranger. He had an immense love and passion for his family and was always a source of positivity.



Jerry was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mujidat; his five children, Fatimot, Kaseem (Kellie), Abdul (Tenisha), Haleem and Haseem; his two grandsons, Zeke and Kosey; several siblings, including his beloved brother, Alhaji Lanre Adebesi and beloved sister, Alhaja Afusat Bola Suberu as well as numerous nieces, nephews and first cousins who he called his brothers.



Memorial Services will be held at Clayton State University on March 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM.



Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.

