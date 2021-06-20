LACY, Arthur Farell



Arthur (Art) Farell Lacy passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2021. He was a resident of DeKalb County. Art was born on August 25, 1955 in Smyrna, Georgia to Margaret Blincoe and John Farell Lacy. Art grew up in Smyrna, Georgia and graduated from F.T. Wills School in Smyrna, Georgia in 1973 before moving to Orlando, Florida where he worked in the metal and construction trades. He returned to the Atlanta area in 2009 where he retired. Art is survived by his mother, Margaret Blincoe Lacy, an uncle, Homer Blincoe of Cumming, Georgia and numerous cousins and a niece, Mary Lacy Smock of Cochran, Georgia. He was predeceased by his father, John Farell Lacy, his brother, John Blincoe Lacy and his sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Lacy.



A service in memory of Art will be held on June 27, 2021 at 2 PM in the chapel at Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 South Lee Street, Buford, Georgia 30518, the Rev. Scott Sessler, Trinity Lutheran Church, Lilburn, Georgia, officiating. There will be a visitation for family and friends from 1 PM to 2 PM.



