LACKEY, Robert Grayson



Robert Grayson Lackey of Marietta, Georgia, known to his friends as Bob, passed away on February 17, 2021 at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Lominick Lackey. He is survived by his son, John Lackey, daughter, Heather Lackey Huetter, son-in-law, David Huetter, granddaughter, Hope Huetter, grandson, Robert Huetter, and his beloved grand-dog, Miles. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Wesley Lominick and sister-in-law, Darlene Lominick of Oxford, Mississippi as well as his niece, Anne Lominick Portera and his nephew, Randy Lominick.



Bob grew up in Sylacauga, Alabama and was a proud graduate of Auburn University where he obtained his bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering. He later earned a master's degree from the University of Tennessee in aerospace engineering, but never wavered in his allegiance to Auburn. During his academic career, Bob was a member of multiple honor societies. In 1960 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served 22 years and ultimately reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His duty assignments during this time took him to over 20 countries and he would always bring back amazing stories and keepsakes from all over the world to share with his family and friends. Colonel Lackey received over 35 military awards during his exemplary career in the Air Force including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Vietnam Service Medal with four service stars.



After retiring from the Air Force, Mr. Lackey got a job with the Lockheed Corporation and moved his family to Marietta, GA. He worked there for nearly two decades and finally retired in 1999. In 1982, Bob was a founding member of the congregation at St. Peter and St. Paul Episcopal Church in East Cobb and was a crucial contributor to the church's growth in its formative years. He was always kind and generous to friends and strangers alike, but most importantly, Robert Lackey was the true cornerstone of his family and he will always be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held at Roswell Funeral Home on Saturday, March 6 at 3:00 PM followed by a reception with the family. Interment at the Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County, GA will occur at a later date. Due to Mr. Lackey's lifelong love and support of animals the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cobb County Humane Society (https://humanecobb.com/) or any no-kill animal shelter of your choice.



