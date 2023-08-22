LACKEY, Leon



Leon Rankin Lackey, age 96, died on July 30, 2023, after a long illness. Leon was born in Concord, North Carolina. He lived there until age 93 when he and his wife, Margaret Misenheimer Lackey, moved to Decatur, Georgia to be closer to family.



A graveside service to celebrate Leon's life was held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Reta's Garden and Columbarium of Central United Methodist Church in Concord, North Carolina where his ashes were interred. Pastor Tom Latimer officiated. The family received friends following the service in the church narthex.



Leon's passions included tending to his fabulous vegetable garden, maintaining his lawn, playing duplicate bridge, and staying active in Central United Methodist Church. He was a proud member of Central's Lester D. Coltrane Bible Class and often talked about a memorable mission trip to Bolivia with the United Methodist Church. While he loved those activities, nothing made him happier than spending time with his three cherished grandchildren, Jonathan, Josh, and Nancy.



Leon was born on May 19, 1927 to Elbert Ray Lackey and Frances Nelson Lackey. He was one of seven children and is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters. He graduated from Winecoff High School in 1944 and Kings Business College with honors in Charlotte in 1947 with a degree in accounting. Leon served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in July 1946. He was also a graduate of the Executive Program at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Leon joined Cannon Mills in 1947 where he remained until his retirement in 1986, at which time he was Vice President-Administration. Following his retirement, he joined Shoe Show, Inc. where he was Director of Real Estate until his second retirement in 1998. He was active in civic affairs having served on the advisory committee for business education at Rowan Technical College, was a life member of the Concord Jaycees, was a member of the Concord Kiwanis Club, served on the Concord Recreational Commission, and loved driving for Meals on Wheels and volunteering for the Salvation Army in Concord. He also served as a member of the N.C. Governor's Advisory Committee on Informational Services and served on the information services and metric conversion committees of the American Textile Manufacturers Institute.



Leon is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Kimberly Craig Ellis; his daughter, Lee Anne Lackey and partner, Cathy T. Rambach; grandson, Jonathan Reese Ellis; grandson, Joshua Craig Ellis and his wife, Ariana Vetrano Ellis; great-granddaughter, Olivia Reade Ellis; granddaughter, Nancy Reade Ellis Combs and her husband Russell Robert Combs; and many beloved nephews; nieces; and their families.



The Lackey and Ellis families would like to recognize and sincerely thank the staffs at the Holbrook Decatur, Trinity Life at Home and Capstone Hospice in Decatur, GA for their loving care and support.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union Street, North, Concord, NC 28025.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com