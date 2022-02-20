LACKEY, Joy



Joy Farr Lackey passed peacefully at Hearthstone Personal Care Home in Roswell, GA, on February 18, 2022. She was 86 years old, born and raised in Roswell. Her name fit her perfectly, as she brought Joy to many. She was a giving, active and contributive member all her life at First Baptist Church of Roswell. At church she served on the benevolence committee, worked with The Drake House of Roswell, participated on the historical committee at church and was a member of the church choir for many years. Joy also was a secretary at First Baptist of Roswell for many years and loved children. Everyone who came into contact with Joy remembers her for her social vivacious personality. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed her life long friendships and had many fun stories to tell. Joy is survived by her daughter Suzanne; son-in-law Donald Cockrel, son; Greg Lackey, son; Brad Lackey, and her much loved grandchildren; Zack Cockrel, Cole Lackey, and Kaley Lackey.



Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Roswell in the sanctuary. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, February 22 at 2:00. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of Roswell with a note to Benevolence in memory of Joy Lackey 710 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell 30075.



