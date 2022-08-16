ajc logo
LACKEY, Greg

Greg Lackey of Roswell, Georgia passed away on August 13, 2022. Born January 29, 1962, Greg was a humble servant of the Roswell community. A 1981 graduate of Roswell High School, Greg was an active student athlete, participating in football, basketball, track and field, and wrestling. Greg's football career continued at the collegiate level at Carson-Newman University while he studied physical education.

Greg's work ethic, developed by sports, carried him to work at Lummus Supply Company for over 20 years. Additionally, he enjoyed many years working for the city of Roswell and FedEx.

A fan of fly tying, fly fishing, and bicycle riding, Greg loved the outdoors. Always one to crack a joke with anyone, he also enjoyed a good fried fish taco and Diet Cokes with friends. But one of his greatest loves was the Roswell community. Born and raised in the city, Greg was always willing to help its community members in any way he could, from doing yard work for a neighbor or calling to cheer up those who were having a rough time. A lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Roswell, he volunteered for countless church mission trips for Appalachian Outreach in Tennessee. Additionally, he served as a Royal Ambassador (RAs) leader for boys for over 10 years while also working with the church's Youth program as well. Greg's kindheartedness continues to live on through all those he impacted.

Greg is survived by his two children, Kaley and Cole, 25 and 21. He also leaves behind his brother, Brad; his sister, Suzanne; and his nephew, Zack. Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Joy Lackey, both residents of Roswell.

A visitation for Greg will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at First Baptist Roswell Church, 710 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075, followed by a funeral service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roswellfuneralhome.com for the Lackey family.

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

3 more Dollar General stores in Georgia face fines for OSHA violations
