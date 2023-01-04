ajc logo
LaChapelle, Sally Jo

LACHAPELLE (RITTER), Sally Jo

Sally Jo Ritter LaChapelle, age 87, of Roswell, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 31, 2022.

She was born in Washington, DC on November 10, 1935. She was the loving daughter of Robert Alexander and Josephine Walsh Ritter and sister of Robert Walsh Ritter and Jane Sheridan Ritter Thompson. Sally graduated from Marymount College, in 1957 and married the love of her life, Jerome H. LaChapelle on April 4, 1959. They moved to Destin, Florida in 1966, where they became one of the first families of Holiday Isle. Jerome and Sally LaChapelle were partners in life as well as in business; they became pioneers of Destin's early resort development community. During her retirement years, Sally became an active member of the Northwest Georgia Community, where she nurtured her passion as a Master Gardner and enjoyed a good game of bridge.

Sally is survived by her son, Robert J. and daughter-in-law, Laura M. LaChapelle and their sons, Sam and Charles (CJ) as well as their daughter, Sara and son-in-law, Peter Trelenberg. Her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and John Thompson of Woodbridge, VA; and sister-in-law, Judy Ritter of Boseman, MT; nephews and nieces, Patrick and Alyssa Thompson and Andrew and Mollie Ritter. 'Mam' will be missed by her extensive extended family members, who span three generations.

Memorial donations to the Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, GA 30068, are suggested, in lieu of flowers.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

