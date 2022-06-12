LABRECQUE, Norman A.



Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Retired, Norman Aderlard LaBrecque passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022, in hospice care at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Decatur, Georgia. Norman was born May 28,1921 in Rumford, Maine to the late Edward and Blanche LaBrecque. He was the fifth of seven children, the loving devoted brother of the late Alfreda Van Cor, Alton LaBrecque, Gertrude Barkhouse, Ray LaBrecque, Rita Joughin, and Boivin LaBrecque. He is the loving father of sons Norman Wilfred LaBrecque of Hampton, GA. and Gerard Joseph LaBrecque of Burns, OR. Dear Grandfather to grandson Norman Scott LaBrecque of Krum, TX. Dear Uncle, Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle to countless nieces and nephews.



His family moved to Randolph Massachusetts in 1937 where he graduated from Randolph's Stetson High School in 1940. He enrolled in St Anselm's College in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1941. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps July 12th, 1943, and was assigned to Miami Beach, Florida as a Physical Training Instructor for Air Cadets. On November 15, 1943, he married his high school sweetheart, the late Dorothy Rose Carroll in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Assignments to Stuttgart, Arkansas and Paris, Texas culminated in transfer to the Infantry after the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944 and assignment to invasion forces of the Pacific Theater where he participated in the Invasion of Okinawa. His unit was selected to accept the surrender of Japanese Forces in Korea and spent several months as part of the occupation force of Korea before being shipped back to the states and released from active duty in early 1946. He remained in the Army Reserves and was recalled to active duty because of the Korean Conflict on June 26, 1950. Assignments in a variety of training and leadership positions in multiple locations to include Ft Dix, New Jersey, the Pacific Atomic Test Proving Grounds in the Marshall Islands and Ft Bragg North Carolina. Tours followed in Athens Greece, Ft. Lewis Washington, Korea, Ft Lewis, Germany, Viet Nam, Ft Lewis, ROTC Duty at University of Utah, and culminated with a stint as Senior Enlisted Advisor the California Army National Guard Division Artillery retiring with nearly 30 years of service in August 1975. He went on in a variety of careers including private industry, the Department of the Army as a civilian and the Defense Industry. He moved to Henry County, Georgia to be nearer to family in October 2016. His awards include two Bronze Star Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, Army/Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Occupational Forces Medal Korea, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnam Ranger Combat Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.



Reposing at the Gaffney Funeral Home, 1002 S. Yakima Ave., Tacoma, WA 98405 until 8:00 AM on Tuesday June 14, 2022, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7112 S. 12th St. Tacoma, WA 98465. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday June 13, 2022, 4:00-7:00 PM. Burial in New Tacoma Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Norman's name to your own individual favorite charity. Norman will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him. Please leave online condolences at www.GaffneyCares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

