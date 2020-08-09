X

Label, Samuel

LABEL, Samuel Samuel Label, age 89, of Johns Creek, GA passed away July 21, 2020. Mr. Label, a native of Buffalo, NY, was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church. He was a United States Air Force veteran and worked for Lockheed as a Flight Line Leadman. Mr. Label graduated from the John Marshall School of Law and retired from American Honda Financial Service. He is survived by his wife, Dolores L. Label of Johns Creek, GA, sister, Marlene Kirkley of Cleveland, OH, brothers, Jerry Label of Simi Valley, CA, Gary Label of Oakland, CA, Jeff Label of Las Vegas, NV. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.

