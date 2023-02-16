LA, Jeff Q.



Mr. Jeff Q. La, age 41, of Acworth, passed away February 11, 2023.



He was a Georgia Tech Alumni, and a member of Passion City Church-Cumberland.



Survived by his wife of 7 years, Diana La; children, Alice, Jenna, Aiden and Jonah La; mother, Lang La; brother, John La.



Funeral services will be held Monday February 20, 2023 at 2 PM at Passion City Church-Cumberland, 2626 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, with Pastor Grant Partrick officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family will receive friends between the hours of 2 and 5 PM Sunday at the funeral home.



Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.



