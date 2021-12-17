KVIETKUS, Edward



(Retired) Fulton County Police Captain Edward Kvietkus died peacefully Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home in Alpharetta, Georgia. He was 87. "Captain Ed" was born in war torn Lithuania, in 1934. He loved the United States, his nation by choice, not merely by birth. He loved being at home, and he loved most of all his dear wife Juanita, his Angel indeed, and his precious Maggie who was always by his side. He loved his son Edward Jr, his daughter Megan Levy (Alex), his wonderful grandchildren Daniel and Graham, his sister Rosemarie Beitner, and his nephew Michael Beitner. He had a special love and appreciation for all his law enforcement brothers (and sisters), his 'lads', all of whom he loved to the end. A special appreciation to Russell Strachen, his faithful caregiver during his last months; the family will forever be appreciative. Visitation for family and friends will be at the Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076, on Saturday, December 18, 11 o'clock. A private graveside service for Ed's family will be at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA at a later date. The family has requested that remembrances of Edwards life be made in the form of a contribution to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, 30327.



