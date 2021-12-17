ajc logo
X

Kvietkus, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KVIETKUS, Edward

(Retired) Fulton County Police Captain Edward Kvietkus died peacefully Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home in Alpharetta, Georgia. He was 87. "Captain Ed" was born in war torn Lithuania, in 1934. He loved the United States, his nation by choice, not merely by birth. He loved being at home, and he loved most of all his dear wife Juanita, his Angel indeed, and his precious Maggie who was always by his side. He loved his son Edward Jr, his daughter Megan Levy (Alex), his wonderful grandchildren Daniel and Graham, his sister Rosemarie Beitner, and his nephew Michael Beitner. He had a special love and appreciation for all his law enforcement brothers (and sisters), his 'lads', all of whom he loved to the end. A special appreciation to Russell Strachen, his faithful caregiver during his last months; the family will forever be appreciative. Visitation for family and friends will be at the Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076, on Saturday, December 18, 11 o'clock. A private graveside service for Ed's family will be at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA at a later date. The family has requested that remembrances of Edwards life be made in the form of a contribution to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, 30327.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Reeves, Dorothy
Griffith, Joanna
Dickson, Kathleen
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top