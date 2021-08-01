ajc logo
Kupris, Catherine

KUPRIS, Catherine

Catherine Kupris passed away on July 28, 2021, of natural causes. "Cathy" was born to Anthony and Mary Kupris in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on July 10, 1952, and was a graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. She was also a member of the Junior League and other civic organizations around the Atlanta area. Cathy worked for Cox Broadcasting and Green and Burkhart Advertising, and is survived by her three brothers Mark, Chris, and Anthony, along with her sister Suzy and nieces Natasha, Ava, and Hayden.

