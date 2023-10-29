Kupersmith, Anthony Lance







KUPERSMITH, Anthony "Tony"



In Loving Memory of Anthony "Tony" Lance Kupersmith



February 7, 1946 -



October 17, 2023



Anthony Lance Kupersmith, affectionately known as Tony, passed away on October 17, 2023, at the age of 77. He was born on February 7, 1946, in Mexico City, Mexico, to Irving and Carleen (Badger) Kupersmith.



Tony immigrated to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 12. He quickly adapted to American life, became fluent in English, and served honorably in the US Navy. Upon discharge, Tony pursued his college degree at the Atlanta College of Art, where he was able to realize his dream of becoming a metal sculptor.



Tony's artistic journey was one of passion, creativity, and a deep curiosity that would lead him to explore a multitude of creative disciplines, including film. What began as a single Key Grip job to pay some bills after a motorcycle accident turned into over 30 years of highly regarded camera, electrical, production design, and art direction work. Tony earned over 47 Hollywood industry credits, including Driving Miss Daisy, My Cousin Vinny, and Sweet Home Alabama. In the early 80's, Tony set up shop in a historic foundry in Atlanta's Inman Park neighborhood, where his business, "Villa De Grip", became one of the most extensive Film and TV construction and effects shops in Georgia and the Southeast. Industry workers said of his business, "When we come here to make the magic happen, we don't ask Tony if he has this or that, we just ask him where it is". Tony's business, affectionately known by all as simply "The Shop", contributed significantly to the growth of Georgia's film and television industry for decades to come. Tony's work, dedication, and one-of-a-kind persona leave an indelible mark on the industry; his legacy will live on.



Throughout his life, Tony was known for his unique and creative touch, which extended far beyond his work in film. He loved cooking massive meals, foreign travel, making big gardens, catching fish with his kids, and Bob Dylan. He constantly investigated what he called worlds within worlds, the small interests and details that connect us all in the human experience. His homes, offices, and any other spaces he inhabited all housed ever-changing and expanding artistic collections made up of a mind-boggling array of mementos he meticulously curated, assembled, and installed, all of it to tell the story of his life and the people he loved most in it.



Tony is survived by his sister, Laura Kupersmith-Escandon; and his entire family both in Mexico and the United States. He is also survived by his three loving sons, Jacob, John, and Gabriel; as well as his three cherished granddaughters, Olivia, Sienna, and Emily. He is survived by his ex-wives, Judy, Eileen, and Paula. Tony will be dearly missed by all his friends, colleagues, and everyone he touched throughout his remarkable life. Most of all, Tony will be deeply missed by his loved ones, who admired him close-up as much for the man he was as the mold he broke. There was, and always will be, only one TK.



Rest in peace, Tony, and may your love and spirit continue to inspire us all.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 479 College Scholarship Fund. All contributions are payable to IATSE LOCAL UNION 479 at 4220 International Pkwy. #100 Atlanta, GA 30354 and identified as "for the SCHOLARSHIP FUND".

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