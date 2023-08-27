KUNZLER, Robert H. "Bob"



Funeral Mass for Robert H. "Bob" Kunzler, age 82, of Roswell GA, will be held on August 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church at 11330 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA. A private family interment will be held following Mass at the Georgia National Cemetery.



Mr. Kunzler passed away peacefully, on August 16, 2023, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Blackwood Kunzler of Roswell; three daughters, Nan Cooper (Keith) of Roswell, GA, Regina Topi (Martin) of Brownsburg, IN, and Rachel MacKnight (Richard) of Alexandria, VA; two sons, Jonathan Blackwood (Erin) of Peachtree Corners, GA, and Marcus Blackwood (Bree) of Acworth, GA; and 7 grandchildren, Liza, Emily, Sophia, Laurie, Katie, Finlay, and Mary.



Christened Robert Henry Kunzler, Mr. Kunzler was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 21, 1940, the son of Robert Gerard and Margaret Anna Kunzler. He graduated from North Catholic High School in 1957 as Outstanding Graduate and Valedictorian. At North Catholic, he was the star pitcher for the baseball team and tried out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He instead attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana and graduated cum laude in 1961. He was awarded National Defense Education Act and National Science Foundation fellowships to attend Florida State University in Tallahassee receiving a doctorate in 1969. Also during this time, Mr. Kunzler served in the United States Army as a combat engineer and received a National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1970 with the rank of Captain.



Mr. Kunzler's 36-year career with the Social Security Administration started as a Presidential Management Intern in 1970 and went on to include several managerial and high-level staff positions primarily in the Atlanta Regional Office. As Director of the Center for Disability he oversaw a $300 million budget and 8 State Agencies that processed more than one million disability claims each year. He was honored to receive many awards during his career including a Regional Commissioner's Citation, three Associate Commissioner Citations, one Deputy Commissioner Citation, and three Social Security Commissioner Citations, the Agency's highest award given out to fewer than 1% of employees. Mr. Kunzler believed in service to others and was an HOA officer for many years in his 3 homes in Atlanta. He was also pleased to serve in security at the 1996 Olympic Games.



After retiring, Mr. Kunzler devoted himself to his family, church, and community. For many years, he hosted family vacations that brought his extended family together. He was a faithful parishioner at St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Alpharetta and then at St. Peter Chanel when he moved to St. George Village in 2014. At St. George, he served on the Finance committee, was a regular at the bridge table, and a coordinator for the men's poker games. He was known as the unofficial ambassador of St. George, welcoming new residents and including them in community life.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Saint Vincent De Paul Society of St. Peter Chanel at 11330 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA, 30075 or online at www.stpeterchanel.org/donatetostvincentdepaul



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com