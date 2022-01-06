Hamburger icon
Kunz, Kim

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KUNZ (MILLER), Kim Leslie

Kim Leslie Miller Kunz, 66, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away January 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Providence Church Duluth with her nephew, Rev. Ty Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. Mrs. Kunz, born in Tulsa, OK and a resident of Smyrna, GA and Lawrenceville, GA, was a member of Providence Church Duluth. She always poured her life and heart into others, her husband, her children, family, and friends, that she might give glory to Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Virginia Miller and a brother, Stephen Lee Miller, she is survived by her husband, Dr. David W. Kunz of Lawrenceville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Abigail Elizabeth and Jace Rhee of Duluth, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Zachary David and Brooke Kunz of Tucker, GA, Matthew Stephen and Elissa Kunz of Sugar Hill, GA, Benjamin Daniel Kunz of Santa Clarita, CA; grandchildren, Knox Rhee, Evangeline Rhee, Myles Rhee, Leighton Kunz; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and John Blackburn of Lawrenceville, GA; beloved extended family, Ty and Patti Blackburn of Lawrenceville, GA, Todd and Shannon Blackburn of Clarkesville, GA, Kristen and Adam Bush of Johns Creek, GA, Brent and Jennifer Miller of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Providence Church Duluth, PO Box 2259,Suwanee, GA 30024 in memory of Kim Leslie Miller Kunz. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.The family will receive friends Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM prior to the service. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.




Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Duluth Chapel

3088 Duluth Highway

Duluth, GA

30096

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

