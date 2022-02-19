KUNIANSKY, Harry



Harry Kuniansky, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, counsel, gourmand, horseman and boulevardier passed away quietly Thursday at home surrounded by family and friends. Harry loved deeply and generously to all, but especially his wife Jodi. He fought a courageous battle with cancer these past nine months enduring the entire time with grace.



Harry, an attorney by vocation, was an accomplished chef and sommelier by avocation. Harry's love language was food and wine and any invitation to his table was quickly accepted and anticipated. A graduate of Atlanta Law School, he passed the bar on his first attempt and went on to have a lengthy legal career distinguished by the love and admiration of his clients for his caring attention to their needs. His legal career almost didn't happen – as a UGA student he so hated school he came home and took a job as a garbage truck driver – which surprisingly to all, he loved. However, his deep devotion and love of food and wine motivated his return to school, a stint as the manager of Ansley Park wine shop, and his ultimate career in the law.



Harry had a great love of horses and dogs, especially Rottweilers and Foxhounds. Beginning with his much-loved Honeywell, there were constant Rottweiler companions for him and Jodi. Harry transitioned from Western to English riding when he discovered foxhunting and ultimately became a member of The Midland Fox Hounds, The Bear Creek Hounds and Joint Master of the Misty River Hounds. He retired from riding so he and Jodi could travel more often. However, he maintained his much-loved role of announcing stadium jumping shows – sometimes to the chagrin of the organizers.



He and Jodi traveled the world exploring different cuisines and cultures. Their dream home, that he and Jodi designed and built together, is filled with beautiful things and memories of their travels. Trips to New York, Seattle to sail with friends, all over the UK and Europe and many side adventures honed his skills in the kitchen. Upon return, he would present you a travel-inspired meal on your next visit.



Harry loved his family and was very proud of them and their accomplishments. He didn't distinguish between his and Jodi's family and loved all deeply. He was a wonderful uncle to all his nieces and nephews both natural and the adopted kids of his friends. The visits, calls and texts from all cheered him immensely in his final days.



Harry did not just have friends, he collected and nurtured relationships that spanned his life. He was always careful to check on you, laugh with you and maybe pick on you a little. Harry's sense of humor could be an acquired taste – but it came from a loving place and if he thought he had hurt you he was quick with an apology.



Harry was Harry until the end…..last Friday as he knew his time was coming, he was asked if there was anything he wanted..." The usual of course, Champagne and Caviar!" All was quickly acquired, and a table set up in the bedroom. As both were being enjoyed in quantity, Harry looks up, smiles, and says, "What a way to go!" Laughter and tears quickly followed, which he loved.



As Harry would be aghast at the thought of flowers, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Doctors Without Borders or the Angel's House in Newnan, GA.



Harry is survived by his loving wife Jodi Wilson, brother Richard Kuniansky, sister Judy Kuniansky; sisters-in-law Marti Ellwanger (David), Jane Decantillon (Kevin), nieces and nephews Jesse Kuniansky Altman (Ashley), David Kuniansky Altman, Aaron Kuniansky Altman, Sarah Kuniansky, Annaliese Kuniansky, Hallie McLeroy (Lance), William McLeroy, Connor McLeroy, Allison Ellwanger Toller, Nicholas Ellwanger (Amanda), Gavin Decantillon, Megan Decantillon (Michael), Katie Decantillon and goddaughter Wendee Sexton.



Shiva will be Sunday February 20th, Noon at 2597 Caldwell Road, NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Park on Sunland Drive.



