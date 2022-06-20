ajc logo
Kulkin, Belle

Obituaries
KULKIN, Belle

Belle Richman Kulkin, age 94, passed on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born on March 1, 1928 and was married to Julian Kulkin. She is survived by her children, Meryl Kulkin Koslow and Scott Kulkin; her grandchildren, Mark Koslow, Brandon Koslow, Lindsay Kulkin, Todd Kulkin, Matthew Kulkin, and Dana Kulkin Mills; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Talia, Jonah, Alina, Carly, Ava, Julia, and Elise. Belle was the past president of Women's American ORT and she was an avid bridge, mahjong and canaster player. She loved to travel, knit and was a foodie! She retired as a comptroller from a large real estate firm in New York City. She was a beloved mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. May her memory be a blessing. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

