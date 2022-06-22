ajc logo
Kulkin, Belle

KULKIN, Belle

Belle Richman Kulkin passed away on June 17, 2022 at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her parents, Morris and Jenny Richman; husband, Julian and brother Norman. Raising her family in North Woodmere, New York, she returned to school to graduate from Queensborough College in New York to work as comptroller for a commercial real estate firm before moving to Alpharetta, Georgia. A well respected competitive bridge player she played tournaments throughout the southeast. She enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dedicated to Jewish Philanthropy, she served as President of Women's American Ort in her local chapter. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Jay (Charlotte) Kulkin, Scott (Gail) Kulkin; daughter, Meryl Koslow; grandchildren, Dana (Daniel) Mills, Matthew (Jennifer) Kulkin, Mark (Alyssa) Koslow, Brandon Koslow, Todd (Amy) Kulkin and Lindsay Kulkin; great-grandchildren Alina, Carly, Jonah, Olivia, Ava, Julia, Elise and Talia. Graveside services were held at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs.

