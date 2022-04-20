ajc logo
Kuhlman, Willette

KUHLMAN, Willette Nall

Willette Nall Kuhlman died April 12, 2022, age 100. She was born in Benton, Kentucky on November 29, 1921 to William Gregory Nall and Bivye Alexander Nall. She received a BA degree from Lambuth College in Jackson, Tennessee. While at Lambuth she met Robert Harry (Bob) Kuhlman and they married on September 9 1944. After the war they moved across several southern states, notably Little Rock, Arkansas and then New Orleans where they enjoyed all the joys of that lovely city. They moved to Atlanta in the 1970's and were members of Northside United Methodist Church and Druid Hill Country Club.

Willette was active in the Atlanta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her interests included family genealogy and world travel. She was preceded in death by Bob her husband of 64 years, and sister Sara Nelle Nall Scoggins and half-sister Mary Alice Beck. She is survived by her son William Nall Kuhlman and daughter-in-law Catherine Lucile Kirgis Kuhlman of Covington, Louisiana, with whom she celebrated her 100th birthday at her home at Angels Garden Senior Community in Dacula, GA. The family especially thanks Angels Garden for their years of kindness. Graveside services, officiated by McKenzie First United Methodist Church, were held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McKenzie, Tennessee on April 20, 2022. (Arrangements by H.M Patterson, Oglethorpe Hill.)




