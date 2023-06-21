KUHLMAN, Robert Wesley "Bob"



Mr. Robert "Bob" Wesley Kuhlman, 84, retired Architect, passed away at his home, May 13, 2023. He always offered a helping hand to anyone he met.



Bob was born in Ironton, Ohio, on August 22, 1938, he was the second child of Fred and Eleanor Kuhlman. Bob grew up with his brothers and sister in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Bob's family moved to Birmingham, AL, where he graduated from high school. Bob was Honorably Discharged from Air National Guard in 1962, where he earned his private pilot license. Bob graduated Auburn University School of Architecture in 1966.



Bob dated Judith Anne Hoffner during college and eventually married. They settled in Sandy Springs, GA, where they started raising a family. Bob worked for Stevenson and Wilkinson, where he was responsible for many of the Atlanta skyline projects, such as Rich's stores and the Atlanta Hartsfield Airport expansion in the late '70s and early '80s. In 1984, Bob married Constance Syms. Judith and Constance preceded Bob to Heaven's Gate.



Bob is survived by his older brother, Fred; and his sister, Betty Jean Cooper; his daughter, Tanya; sons, Wes, Greg (Katherine expecting, Wyatt, and Paul), Michael (Tiffany, Lena, and Oscar).



