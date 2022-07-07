KUETTNER, Edwin Ernest



Born February 2, 1934, died July 3, 2002. Ed was the second son of Arthur A. Kuettner and Gertrude Geissler Kuettner, both German Immigrants. He was an Atlanta native. Family includes brothers, Arthur P. Kuettner and Werner Kuettner; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kuettner; nephews, Mark E. Kuettner, Eric Kuetnner and wife, Linda; grandniece, Stefin Corley; grandnephew, Austin Kuettner; great-grandnephew, Conner Corley; and great-grandniece, Madison Corley.



Ed was a graduate of Fulton High School, after which he joined the Navy where he spent four years. He attended Southern Georgia Technical College in Americus, GA and worked and retired from Delta Airlines. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for over 75 years. A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta.



