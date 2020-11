KRUEGER, Joseph Donald



Joseph Donald Krueger passed away at the age of 85 on November 10, 2020. He was born June 1, 1935 in Poplar, WI and resided in Douglasville, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents Delmer and Veronica (Violet) Krueger, 1 brother and 1 granddaughter. He is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Krueger, 4 sons, 1 brother, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.