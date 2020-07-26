Krueger, Charles

KRUEGER, Sr., Charles R. Charles R. Krueger, Sr., 87, of Ocala, FL passed away July 13, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, he lived his life in Atlanta until retirement. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force and a "True Southern Gentleman". He leaves behind an adoring wife, Annette "Emanuel Krueger", children, Charles R. Krueger, Jr. and Pamela R. Kucera, grandchildren, Adair Kucera Kelly, Analise Kucera Daigle and Virgil Krueger, brother, George Krueger. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.

