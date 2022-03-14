KRUEGER, Carolyn L.



Carolyn L. Krueger, 82, passed on Friday, March 4th. She was a long-time resident of Decatur, GA, and was employed as an occupational therapist at the VA hospital. After retiring she moved to Hayesville, NC, where she spearheaded the creation of the local Master Gardener program and continued to pursue her love of all things in nature, especially birding, and volunteered at the Moss Memorial Library, where she facilitated a monthly speaker program on gardening and related subjects. Her work introduced and brought a deeper knowledge and appreciation of gardening, wildlife (especially birds), and crafts to thousands of people. She was an outspoken supporter of her new mountain home and of its local artisans and shops, promoting them and their work. She had a strong and independent spirit, and everywhere she went she had an immediate impact. She is survived by her brother Donald Krueger (Marlene) of Canton, GA, sister Jeannine Chappell (Sean) of Sequim, WA, nephews Douglas Krueger (Lisa) of Marietta, GA, and David Krueger (Tina) of Canton, GA, and great nephews Dominic and Drake Krueger. A memorial service will be arranged at the Moss Memorial Library in the near future.I lieu of flowers, please donate to the Moss Memorial Library in Hayesville, NC. In Their Honor of Jasper 706-253-5060.

