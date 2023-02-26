KROLL, Bernard



Bernard Kroll, age 88, husband of Suzanne Kroll, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, February 20, 2023.



Born in Brooklyn, NY, February 10, 1935, he was the son of the late Harry and Kitty Kroll.



Bernard graduated in 1957 from his beloved Georgia Tech. In later years, he served as President of the National Alumni Association. At Georgia Tech, he was in ROTC and served his country in the Army Corps of Engineers.



Bernard's career revolved around commercial contracting. He was the President of Holder Construction and later the CEO of Kroll Construction. He was also President of The Standard Club in Atlanta.



Bernard was passionate about golf, single malt scotch and Cuban cigars.



He was a devoted father to his three children, Julie Kroll, Scott Kroll, and Keith Kroll; a caring stepfather to, Robin Inglis and Jason Inglis; and a loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A Visitation will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, from 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast followed by the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM, in the Chapel.



Memorials may be made to the Aline and Hank Stella Music and Dance Therapy Fund at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, 1005 Joe DiMaggio Dr, Hollywood, FL 33021



https://www.jdch.com/give/donate.



Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com

