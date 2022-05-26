KRING, Earl Dean
Rev. Earl Dean Kring, 86, of Hartwell, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Hartwell First United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service.
The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell
305 Cleveland Avenue
Hartwell, GA
30643
https://www.stricklandfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
