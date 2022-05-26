ajc logo
KRING, Earl Dean

Rev. Earl Dean Kring, 86, of Hartwell, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Hartwell First United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

