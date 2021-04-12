KRESSES, Sid Malvin



Sid Malvin Kresses died Sunday, March 21 at age 89. Born in Birmingham AL in 1931 to Emma and Hyman, Sid was the youngest of five and the only boy. After the Army, he moved to Atlanta to attend Emory Law School. Sid, affectionately known as "Brother," "PaPa," and "Kress," was an Atlanta lawyer and real estate developer for over sixty years. Above all else, he was devoted to his wife Lee, his children, Mamie, Jay, and Bart, to their spouses, David, Melanie, and Kathy, and to the legion of grandchildren, who would rather hang out at PaPa's house than just about anywhere on Earth. He was a man of great goodness, decency, and generosity -- a guardian angel to his large extended family, friends, neighbors, clients, tenants, and even strangers in need. A graveside service was held on March 22, 2021. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

