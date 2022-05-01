Kreitner, Sandra

KREITNER (SMITH), Sandra "Sandy"



Sandra "Sandy" Smith Kreitner, 78, passed away on April 6th, 2022, in New Orleans, LA. Sandy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend and she touched many with her humor, sweetness and ever-present positive outlook on life. From her family to her dear friends in her Book Club, Sandy was known for her laughter, her love of movies, music and books and her ability to get lost anytime, anywhere. Born in 1943 in Atlanta, GA, she graduated from Central Gwinnett High School and then earned her Nursing degree from St. Joseph's. She worked at several metro-Atlanta hospitals over her career, ultimately retiring from Shallowford Hospital as a Nursing Supervisor. Sandy married Paul, the love of her life, in 1984 and their marriage created an enduring blended family. She and Paul built their dream home in St. Augustine and they moved there in the summer of 2007, where they lived until Paul passed away in late 2015. Sandy then moved to New Orleans to be closer to family. She leaves behind many happy memories of beach trips and board games and world famous Thanksgiving celebrations. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Reuben Smith; and she is survived by her sisters, Virginia "Jenny" Smith (Jorge) of St. Augustine, FL and Ann "Biddy" Powell (Richard) of Lawrenceville, GA; children, Matt Kreitner (Robin) of Alpharetta, GA, Liza Underhill (Tom) of Davidson, NC, Shannon Menge (Peter) of New Orleans, LA, and Casey Schaefer of Denver, CO. She is also survived by grandchildren, Nicholas and Margo Kreitner, Lucy and Stella Carradine, and Kate Underhill, as well as many extended family members. The family wishes to thank the staff at Lambeth House for the care they showed Sandy these past 6 years. Donations may be made in her name to The Alzheimer's Association.

