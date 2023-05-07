X

Krebs, Rose

2 hours ago

KREBS, Rose Marie

Rose Marie Krebs (née Guerrero), ageless, of Tucker, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 27, 2023. Born in Managua, Nicaragua, she immigrated to the United States via Miami, Florida, where she met the love of her life, Peter J. Krebs. Rose was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, cherished Abuelita - family always came first. She was a balanced study in grace, elegance, character, and joy, serving as an excellent example of a life well-lived. One could rely on her steadfast kindness and warmth infused by her faith in Christ.

The personification of a lady, as well as a keen judge of character, she was an astute business entrepreneur in addition to her family life. An avid tennis player as well, she urged her teammates to "Ace it up" for the win.

She would close busy days for all her children and grandchildren with her sweet words "Duerme con los Angelitos" bidding us a gentle goodnight. We know Rose earned her place amongst the angels and remains forever in our hearts.

Rose is survived by her children, Patricia Krebs-Hemdev, Allison Krebs-King, Linda C. Krebs, Allen P. Krebs, Glenda M. Krebs; her grandchildren, Christopher Krebs, Elizabeth Krebs, Jace Krebs Duckett, BeBe Grace Bensch, Isabella Rose Bensch, and James Peter Bensch; and her siblings, Rene Alejandro Guerrero, Luz Aurora Guerrero de Gomez, Norma Labreau and Dora Edna Arostegui.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Floral Hills Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Briarlake Baptist Church in Tucker. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens.




