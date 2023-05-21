KREBS, Edward Skinner



Edward Skinner Krebs, 86, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born April 1, 1937, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to Robert McEvoy Krebs and Amy Louise Skinner Krebs. He married Sylvia Howell on August 22, 1970, in Forest, Mississippi.



Ed attended Maryville College in Tennessee. While enrolled there he participated in a junior year abroad program in Tokyo, Japan. After graduation he served in the United States Navy. He later earned a Master's degree at Indiana University and a Ph.D. in Chinese History at the University of Washington. He spent a year at the Inter-University Program for Chinese Language Study in Taiwan. Ed later taught at West Georgia College, Georgia State University and other institutions in the Atlanta area. He and his wife Sylvia lived and worked in China intermittently for more than thirty years and organized groups for travel to China.



Ed was an extraordinary human being! He loved fiercely, cared deeply, and acted without hesitation. He was interested in and committed to baseball, football, basketball, canoeing, progressive politics, wood carving, photography, history, literature, poetry, Chinese folk painting, the peace movement and anti-racism efforts.



He is survived by his sister, Mary Beth Seltzer of Memphis, TN; his sister-in-law, Monica Uren of Spring, TX; nephews, John Krebs of Spring, TX, Joe Krebs of Spring, TX, Rob Krebs of Philadelphia, PA, Andrew Krebs of San Rafael, CA, Matt Seltzer of Memphis, TN, Bart Pass of Forest, MS and Mike Pass of Waynesville, NC; and nieces, Erin Hensley of Austin TX, and Susan Corinne Pass, of Hollister, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert W. Krebs and John T. Krebs; and his beloved wife, Sylvia.



Many thanks to Georgia Cancer Specialists, the Infusion Center at Northside hospital and Gentiva Hospice for their care. To his caregivers Waheed Saheed, Owoade Adebis (Addy) and Dr, David Ughulu of VidmaCare Mission, thank you for your loving care. To Beth Mitchell and her staff at Kritters Country Club, thank you for keeping Scout safe and loving her and Ed. To Ed's many dear friends, you are family!



Celebrations of Ed's life will be announced later. Please drop an email to mbseltzer2419@gmail.com if you would like to receive details. If you would like to make a donation in Ed's name, please consider Kritters Country Club Rescue and Adoption, Douglasville, GA, Forest Public Library, Forest, MS, The Southern Poverty Law Center, Montgomery, AL, or an organization of your choice.



