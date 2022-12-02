ajc logo
KRAWIEC, Virginia

Virginia "Ginny" Krawiec passed peacefully on November 28, 2022, in Decatur, Georgia. A longtime resident of Lawrenceville, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Krawiec, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Ginger (Jack Regan); and son, Rich (Darleen); and her three grandsons, Richie, Brian, and Chris; plus cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews all over the US.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, December 4, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 5, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be at Gwinnett Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Best Friends Animal Society, Heifer Project, or CaringBridge.




