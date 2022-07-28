KRAUTH, Richard



Richard Nelson Krauth, 77, of Peachtree City, Georgia died at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta on July 17, 2022. Born in Atlanta on November 9, 1944 to Walter K and Mary Nell Krauth, Richard grew up in College Park, Georgia and was a 1963 graduate of College Park High School. Richard attended West Georgia College in Carrollton, Georgia, and he served in the United States Army and Reserves from 1969-71. He began working for Delta Air Lines in 1965. After leaving Delta, he began a career as a builder and developer with a diverse portfolio of single and multi-family residential and commercial buildings across Metro Atlanta. He built and operated one of the first self-storage facilities in Peachtree City and one of the first modern Assisted Living facilities in Fayette County, and self-storage facilities in Spalding, Gwinnett and Clayton Counties. Richard was an active member of Peachtree City United Methodist Church and was dedicated to service: he worked with Appalachian Service Project, Habitat For Humanity and other groups to build and repair homes for those in need, and was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for nearly 40 years—first as a volunteer for his son's troops – and later leading fundraising efforts with the United Methodist Men. Richard and his wife Sandra shared a love for travel and were lucky enough to travel to 6 continents and countless countries. He loved gardening, especially his tomatoes and prided himself on the variety of plants in his yard. He never met a stranger, was always quick to speak what was on his mind, and will be remembered by all for his quick wit and love of fishing, family and University of Georgia football. Richard is survived by his wife of fifty two years, Sandra Estes Krauth; his sons, Richard Jr (Lorraine) of Crawfordville, Florida, Scott (Jessica) of Norcross and Chris of Atlanta; grandchildren, Josh, Heather, Bella, Anders, Tatum and Grace Krauth; great-grandchildren, Brently, Ryland, Talen and Leland Clouse. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception celebrating Richard's life on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree City United Methodist Church in Peachtree City, Georgia. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City – www.mowells.com

